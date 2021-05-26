USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.48 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and $14.80 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00061088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00355789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00188778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.15 or 0.00853619 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032733 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

