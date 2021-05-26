USDK Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.70 million and approximately $273.70 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00057975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00346942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00182819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.00813858 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00031775 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

