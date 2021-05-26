USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008481 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 75% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.