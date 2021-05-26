Utrust (UTK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.82 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $164.78 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00084082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00019412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.01032926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.95 or 0.09867246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00092790 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

