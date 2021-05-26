Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VACC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Vaccitech stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

In other Vaccitech news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875 in the last quarter.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

