Valor Token (VALOR) Market Cap Achieves $7.82 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $97,357.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00081052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00987086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.99 or 0.09838040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.