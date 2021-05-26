Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Grows Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies comprises 2.1% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.26% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 197,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,931. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

