Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.40 million.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 2,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,761. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $995.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,065 shares of company stock worth $3,943,020. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

