VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 357,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 22,613,541 shares.The stock last traded at $39.83 and had previously closed at $39.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.