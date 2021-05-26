VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,885 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 1.33% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTH. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 699.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RTH stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $171.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,091. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $124.66 and a 12-month high of $177.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.17.

