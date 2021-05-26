Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 247,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,675. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.34 and its 200-day moving average is $256.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.