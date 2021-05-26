Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 8.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $271.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,675. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

