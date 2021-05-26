Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $239.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

