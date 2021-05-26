Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $3,713,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.27. 100,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,592. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

