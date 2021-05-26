Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 627.3% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.58. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.11. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $197.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

