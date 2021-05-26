Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 627.3% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.58. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.11. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $197.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.
