Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.85. 7,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $138.12 and a 52-week high of $227.82.

