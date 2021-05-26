Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 36.7% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $140,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $385.26. 298,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,125. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $388.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

