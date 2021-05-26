Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFMV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,965,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.78.

