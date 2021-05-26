Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 5,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 105,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

VSTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the period. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

