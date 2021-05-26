Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $19.55

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $20.13. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $613,648 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,983,000 after purchasing an additional 688,500 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

