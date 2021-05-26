Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.29

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

VEGPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

