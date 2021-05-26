Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 321,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,407. The company has a market capitalization of $343.88 million, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 11,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $126,001.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,669.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,936,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 152.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.