Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.03 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $57.16 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 244.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,498,093,213 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

