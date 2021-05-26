Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.53 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Vericel stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. 8,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. Vericel has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 668.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

