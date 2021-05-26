VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Short Interest Update

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VRRKF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18. VersaBank has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $13.78.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VersaBank from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

