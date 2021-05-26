Versor Investments LP Acquires 3,928,231 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 29,332.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. People’s United Financial accounts for about 4.2% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.92% of People’s United Financial worth $70,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,426,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,150. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

