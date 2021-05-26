Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 96.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AutoNation by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 711.1% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

AN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.67. 10,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $1,997,940.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,487,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 638,661 shares of company stock valued at $64,574,795. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

