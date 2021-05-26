Versor Investments LP Purchases 10,950 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 132.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 804,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,171,539. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

