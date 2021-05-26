Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,498,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,916,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of CIT traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

