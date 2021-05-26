Vesper (VSP) Reaches Market Cap of $64.63 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. Vesper has a total market cap of $64.63 million and $4.67 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $18.56 or 0.00047726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00061301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00359095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00189870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.52 or 0.00862953 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,483,219 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

