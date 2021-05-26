Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,499. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,218.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

