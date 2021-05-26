Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 98,144 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 155.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 781,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,713,509 in the last three months.

PINS opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,062.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

