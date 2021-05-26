Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 264,457 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 264,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,718,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of United States Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 200.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.