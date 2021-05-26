Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.55 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $362.27 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $183.84 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

