Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,865 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $234.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.24. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

