Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,374 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

