View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. View has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that View will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on View in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on View in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in View stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

