Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.54. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on VINP. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 15.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.57 million and a P/E ratio of 30.64.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,888,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,323,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,879,000.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

