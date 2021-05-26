Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 36,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,367,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vipshop by 1,376.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vipshop by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 76,090 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

