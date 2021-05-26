Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Update

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 4,200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Virtual Medical International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 108,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. Virtual Medical International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.19.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
Further Reading: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.