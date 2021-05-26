Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,580,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 360,298 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Visa were worth $334,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 44,333 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 19.0% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 24.4% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.93. 208,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average is $214.41. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

