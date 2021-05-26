VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.760-1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.84.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.42.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

