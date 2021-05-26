VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.97

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $4.05. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 87,406 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

