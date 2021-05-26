Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Short Interest Up 11,000.0% in May

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 11,000.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCMMF remained flat at $$4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. Vocus Group has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

