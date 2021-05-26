Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.75 ($76.18).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €48.91 ($57.54) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.17 ($56.67) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

