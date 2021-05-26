Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

