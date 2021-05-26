VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Director Mark E. Ferguson III Purchases 400 Shares

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Director Mark E. Ferguson III bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.06 per share, for a total transaction of $18,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,046.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $575.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.83 and a beta of 1.55.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley started coverage on VSE in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VSE by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in VSE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VSE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

