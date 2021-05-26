W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of W.W. Grainger worth $63,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 351.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $460.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.22 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

