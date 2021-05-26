Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.92. 149,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,863,107. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

