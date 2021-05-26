Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $322.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,195 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

